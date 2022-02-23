Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Twin Valley's effort to "Retire the Raider" falls flat; Man arrested in Cedar Beach Park shooting; Police give update on charges filed in crash, shots fired that injured 2; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.