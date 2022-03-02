Here's a look at our top stories this afternoon: DA: Man charged with attempted homicide after shooting brother in Allentown; Bethlehem hires firm to develop plan to address homelessness; Allentown School District invites students to propose safety improvements; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
Here's a look at our top stories this afternoon: DA: Man charged with attempted homicide after shooting brother in Allentown; Bethlehem hires firm to develop plan to address homelessness; Allentown School District invites students to propose safety improvements; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.