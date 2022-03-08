Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Former Bucks Co. teacher charged with child molestation; Generator sparks fire in Lehigh, destroys shed; Dunkin' donates $10K to Helping Harvest Food Bank; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Afternoon NETCAST for 03/08/22
Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Former Bucks Co. teacher charged with child molestation; Generator sparks fire in Lehigh, destroys shed; Dunkin' donates $10K to Helping Harvest Food Bank; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Former Bucks Co. teacher charged with child molestation; Generator sparks fire in Lehigh, destroys shed; Dunkin' donates $10K to Helping Harvest Food Bank; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Dunkin' donates $10K to Helping Harvest Food Bank
- Northampton Community College hosts free Zoom call on Nurse Aid training program
- Zulily confirms 504 job cuts at Bethlehem warehouse
- History Headlines: The Admiral of Allentown returns
- Generator sparks fire in Lehigh Co., destroying shed
- Gusty storms knock out power, down trees and wires in Lehigh Valley, Poconos
- Bethlehem Township approves construction of 220 apartments at site of former Bethlehem Drive-In
- Bethlehem developer agrees to $800K settlement with Pa. Department of Banking and Securities
- Gov. Wolf calls for millions in new spending for education, but budget still faces some opposition from Legislature
- Local professors, residents weigh in after graphic photo of war in Ukraine on newspaper's front page stirs up emotions
Berks Area News
- State Police: Electrical issue caused fire that destroyed home in Exeter Twp.
- Reading Wordle players reach high scores
- Reading vigil raises $3K for Ukraine; here are ways to donate
- Fightin Phils get ready for upcoming season
- Transportation company impacted by rising fuel cost
- Pa. Department of Health to give out free COVID-19 tests at Reading Public Library
- Fire destroys barn in Schuylkill County
- Police search for man in Cabela's theft
- Berks Coroner searching for Reading man's next of kin
- Rep. Susan Wild, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick travel to Ukraine border