Lehigh Valley News
- St. John Chrysostom Orthodox school to open this fall at Monocacy Manor in Bethlehem
- Police attempt to identify Lehigh University package thief
- Lehigh Valley Food Truck Festival returns to Coca Cola park
- Hellertown Area Library to resend proposal to Lower Saucon council
- Local hardware stores preparing for spring, summer amid shortage of lawn care equipment
- LVEDC CEO: Lehigh Valley experiencing 'economic renaissance'
- Allentown Police crack down on illegal use of dirt bikes, ATVs
- Money now accessible after more than $150K raised for former Lehigh University coach stuck in PayPal account for over a month
- Preview of new menu for upcoming IronPigs baseball season includes taste testing at Coca-Cola Park
- Advertising company rallies support for Ukraine with sunflower billboards across Lehigh Valley
Berks Area News
- Man arrested in abduction, sexual assault of girl, 14
- LGBT Center of Greater Reading to open 2 new satellite locations
- Reading raises flag to stand with Ukraine, call for end to conflict
- Reading planners table proposed expansion of Villa Senior Living Community
- Antiques Roadshow returns to Keystone Villa
- Reading mayor and community leaders meet with local high school students
- Woman charged with 3rd-degree murder in death of 2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian who was from Allentown
- Reading will see minimal change to redistricting requirement
- Events at Santander Arena and Performing Arts expected to draw 8,000 to downtown Reading
- Mayor Eddie Morán to participate in campaign to fight pollution