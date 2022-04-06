Here's a look at our top stories this afternoon: Lehigh Valley Zoo moves penguins and poultry inside amid bird flu outbreak; Woman sues Norfolk Southern Railways over husband's death; Sports and Socials announces opening date in Allentown; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the Committee on Energy and Commerce holds a hearing entitled "Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America's Pain at the Pump." The CEOs of six major oil companies are scheduled to testify about the strain on Amer…
Lehigh Valley News
- Widow of man hit by train sues Norfolk Southern, alleges negligence, carelessness
- Fire that killed 2 girls in Hellertown ruled accidental
- Norberto Domingo withdraws candidacy for State Rep.
- Sports and Social announces opening date in Allentown
- Lehigh Valley Zoo moves penguins, poultry inside amid bird flu outbreak
- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society announce Night Lights of Hope project to help cancer patients
- Pandemic spurs industrial growth in Lehigh Valley
- IronPigs fans celebrate start of the season
- Local schools receive awards in 'What's so Cool About Manufacturing' contest
- Rita's raises money for family who lost 2 children in house fire
Berks Area News
- Berks Encore receives donation for Meals on Wheels program
- Reading police, FBI make arrest in connection with shooting
- Lansdale man shares life experiences to motivate others with autism
- Drivers prepare for road work season in Berks as major Route 222 project begins
- Larry McKenna plays at Berks Jazz Fest, continuing 7 decades of music
- Food market in Fleetwood collecting canned goods for Ukraine
- Companies taking measures to offset elevated fuel costs
- Road in Bern Twp. to close for bridge repairs
- Berks Jazz Fest continues with live performances
- Man arrested after refusing to surrender to police in Windsor Twp.