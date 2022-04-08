Here's a look at our top stories this afternoon: Northampton County's McClure wants to spend $15M, go 'all in' to save Gracedale; Allentown School District, teachers union reach 3-year deal; Friday marks opening day for R-Phils; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Afternoon NETCAST for 04/08/22
Lehigh Valley News
- Lower Macungie grants conditional use to apartment complex, day care, self-storage
- Northampton County Council committee discusses River Pointe despite having little oversight or authority
- Lead singer of band with ties to both Russia and Ukraine speaks out about war
- Allentown School District, teachers union reach 3-year deal
- Northampton County's McClure wants to spend $15M, go 'all in' to save Gracedale
- Lehigh Valley legislators advocating for bill they say could curb elder abuse
- Students hit the books at Easton Area High School as part of annual 'Reading Olympics' competition
- Pa. gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta speaks with 69 News
- Local attorney speaks out on what Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court means for her
- Decorating Ukrainian easter eggs has special meaning for some who still have family in the country amid war
Berks Area News
- Fightin Phils return for new season, fans feel "normal" again
- It's Opening Day in Baseballtown! R-Phils ready to play
- Berks NAACP leaders react to Ketanji Brown Jackson decision
- 'The Art of Jazz' exhibition on display with Berks Jazz Fest
- Mimmo's Italian Restaurant hosts Berks Jazz Fest performances
- Flooding causes house to partially collapse in Union Twp.
- Reading man wanted in assault of woman in store
- New Rodale Institute, Pocono Organics research center aims to increase regenerative organic farming in Pa.
- R-Phils prepare for opening day at FirstEnergy Stadium
