Here's a look at our top stories Friday afternoon. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
Scroll down for comments if available
Fog giving way to some hazy sunshine' still very warm but not as hot and still humid with scattered afternoon and evening showers and gusty t-storms. .
Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and storms, especially in the evening.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 2:43 pm
Here's a look at our top stories Friday afternoon. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
Scroll down for comments if available
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.