Here's a look at our top stories this Monday morning. WFMZ tracks local winter road conditions; Lehigh County firefighters braced the cold taking on fire; Reading's Mayor takes part in day of service festivities. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com

Here's a look at our top stories this Monday morning. WFMZ tracks local winter road conditions; Lehigh County firefighters braced the cold taking on fire; Reading's Mayor takes part in day of service festivities. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.