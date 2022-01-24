Here's a look at our top stories this morning: PSP investigate homicide after woman found dead inside Shillington home; Southern Lehigh School District ends mask requirement starting Monday; Car crashes into doors of Deturk Hardware in Kutztown; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
Lehigh Valley News
- Massive barn fire erupts in Lower Macungie Twp., explosives may be the cause
- Southern Lehigh School District ends mask requirement starting Monday
- 1 killed after hitting tree in Upper Mount Bethel single-vehicle accident
- Gas leak causes residents in Allentown to evacuate their homes
- Man from Allentown accused of shooting, killing NYPD Officer has lengthy record
- Openings & Closings: Business happenings around the area
- Upper Merion Twp. police searching for missing 86-year-old man
- Lehigh Valley seeing drop in COVID cases
- NYPD: Man from Lehigh Valley shoots, kills police officer, injures another in Harlem
- Tax time: Changes to know about before filing your taxes this year
Berks Area News
- Car crashes into doors of Deturk Hardware in Kutztown
- PSP investigate homicide after woman found dead inside Shillington home
- Berks Coroner, police respond to homicide scene in Shillington
- NY man taken to hospital with life-threatening injures following crash on I-78 in Berks
- S. Heidelberg Twp. shots fired call results in police pursuit and crash
- Openings & Closings: Business happenings around the area
- Police are looking for help after a man was hit by a car in Greenwich Township
- Police seek suspect in Berks hit-and-run
- Furry Friends: Mowgli and Bently
- Tax time: Changes to know about before filing your taxes this year