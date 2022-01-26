Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Local health leaders hoping the worst of the latest COVID-19 surge is behind us; NASD ends masking, contact tracing, vaccination requirements; 2 more suspects arrested, 1 still at large in 'Operation SmackDown' drug sting; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com
69 News Morning NETCAST for 01/26/22
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, Allentown Health Bureau offer free syphilis testing after outbreak
- ArtsQuest announces new "Black Film: Then and Now" cinema series
- Allentown man kills two NYPD officers in Harlem shooting
- Majestic Realty reviews 300-acre Airport Road development plan with Hanover Township
- NASD ends masking, contact tracing, vaccination requirements
- Bald eagle slams into front window of home in Whitehall Twp.
- Local health leaders hoping the worst of the latest COVID-19 surge is behind us
- Ted Cruz joins GOP Pa. Senate candidate at rally in North Whitehall
- As arctic air arrives, forecasters keeping an eye on coastal storm later this week
- Nazareth Police discourage residents from using post office mailboxes on Main Street amid mail theft reports
Berks Area News
- Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center, Allentown Health Bureau offer free syphilis testing after outbreak
- Kutztown U. Radio announces 6 nominations for Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Conference
- Alvernia to lay out plans for CollegeTowne in Pottsville
- Video appears to show hate group defacing Boyertown mural
- Son of victim arrested in connection with Shillington homicide
- As arctic air arrives, forecasters keeping an eye on coastal storm later this week
- 2 more suspects arrested, 1 still at large in 'Operation SmackDown' drug sting
- "Space Available": Shoemakersville Fire Company offering storage space to help fund firefighters
- Hydro Dynamic Pools owner accused of scamming customers out of total of $500K, facing 75 charges
- Sex abuse charges filed against former Reading High School football coach