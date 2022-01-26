Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Local health leaders hoping the worst of the latest COVID-19 surge is behind us; NASD ends masking, contact tracing, vaccination requirements; 2 more suspects arrested, 1 still at large in 'Operation SmackDown' drug sting; Plus your local weathe…

Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Local health leaders hoping the worst of the latest COVID-19 surge is behind us; NASD ends masking, contact tracing, vaccination requirements; 2 more suspects arrested, 1 still at large in 'Operation SmackDown' drug sting; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.