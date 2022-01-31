Here's a look at our top stories this morning: 1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Allentown; Driver of SUV rescued hours after crashing into pond at Montgomery County golf club; Allentown Police warn residents of mailbox fishing scam; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Morning NETCAST for 01/31/22
69 News
Lehigh Valley News
- United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley announces first associate VP of diversity, equity and inclusion
- Fountain Hill Elementary School closes Monday due to heating concerns
- 1 dead, other drivers injured in Upper Milford 3-car crash
- Police search for suspect in shooting outside Lower Macungie Twp. GIANT
- 1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Allentown
- Allentown Police warn residents of mailbox fishing scam
- Car goes up in flames on RT. 22 in Bethlehem Twp.
- Fire heavily damages Blue Ridge Rod & Gun Club
- PennDOT to continue treating roads amid freezing temperatures
- STORM COVERAGE: Area travel conditions
Berks Area News
- Country Star Scotty McCreery to perform in Quakertown's summer concert series
- Attendees brave the cold for West Reading Ice N Spice' Festival
- Reading woman dies after 3-vehicle crash on Route 183 in Penn Twp.
- Berks ARL extends Code Blue Ordinance for City of Reading
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area
- PennDOT reduces speed limit on several roadways in Berks, Lehigh counties
- Berks County preps for another round of winter weather
- PennDOT officials prepare for storm that will bring varying amounts of snow to the region
- Roadway crews prepare for snowfall
- Furry Friends: Tucker and Barkley