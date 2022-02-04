Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Roads across region damaged after soaking rain; Doctor fired, accused of prescribing controversial drugs for COVID-19; 2 men arrested in NC in connection with Pottstown homicide; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Morning NETCAST for 02/04/22
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Easton man arrested for possession of guns, intent to sell narcotics
- Lehigh Valley officials warn residents of freezing weather conditions
- Roads across region damaged after soaking rain
- Major potholes cause road closures in Bethlehem Township, Lower Nazareth
- Hackettstown Police Department begins implementing body worn cameras
- Northampton County to pay vaccinated prison officers extra if 75% get vaccinated
- Gracedale Nursing Home faces 'most critical time' in its history, commissioner says
- Members of Lehigh Valley's Syrian community, local counterterrorism expert weigh in after death of ISIS leader
- Local athlete shares story of preparing to compete in Olympics
- Southern Lehigh School District to meet with St. Luke's after health network says it will no longer work with district on public health issues
Berks Area News
- Berks ARL opens "Home For Valentine's" applications
- Berks school preps future CDL drivers in trucking industry amid changes, high demand
- Local artist showcases exhibit at GoggleWorks
- Fire damages home in Jefferson Township
- Bill seeks transparency in federal transport of migrants
- Doctor fired, accused of prescribing controversial drugs for COVID
- Firefighter relied on training in rescue of tree fall victim
- Charges filed against man in Lancaster County officer-involved shooting
- Northern Berks County prepares for ice
- 2 men arrested in NC in connection with Pottstown homicide