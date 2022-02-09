Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Parents react to new Lopatcong School District interim superintendent; Advocacy groups say Berks residential center has reopened; Pa. State Police say decades-old cold case in Hazleton has been solved; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
Lehigh Valley News
- Touchstone Theatre awarded $50k grant to help recover from pandemic
- Wingstop in Allentown preps for Super Bowl Sunday
- EASD revises proposed policy to regulate booster clubs, PTAs
- Easton parents call for mask mandate to be eliminated immediately; vote could happen Feb. 22
- Colonial Regional Police Officer Michael Kovach honored for 25 years of service
- Hanover Twp. supervisors vote against Willowcrest development, OK Wawa for Route 512
- Congresswoman Wild pressures YouTube to take down videos teaching kids how to harm themselves
- Friends, colleagues, former students aim to send local professor to the Super Bowl
- Lehigh Valley Zoo offers unique ways of helping you get over your ex
- LVEDC relocating to office building in downtown Bethlehem
Berks Area News
- Advocacy groups say Berks residential center has reopened
- Reading School District could see $64M increase in funding if Gov. Wolf's budget passes
- 'We thought we'd be pulling a dead body out,' man says of moments after Amity Twp. fuel truck wreck
- Boyertown Area School District to make masks optional starting Valentine's Day
- Coroner searching for Birdsboro man's next of kin
- Cybersecurity specialist gives safety tips for "Safer Internet Day"
- Lawmakers react to Gov. Wolf's proposed budget
- Crews work to clean up roadway after truck overturns on Route 562
- Court hears case seeking new sentence for DC-area sniper
- Reading City employee files sexual harassment complaint