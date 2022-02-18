Here's a look at our top stories this morning: State Police investigate road rage incidents in Lehigh County, the Poconos; ABE issues travel advisory due to increase in early morning flights; Route 33 in Northampton Co. will close for roadwork Friday night; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Morning NETCAST for 02/18/22
Here's a look at our top stories this morning: State Police investigate road rage incidents in Lehigh County, the Poconos; ABE issues travel advisory due to increase in early morning flights; Route 33 in Northampton Co. will close for roadwork Friday night; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
Here's a look at our top stories this morning: State Police investigate road rage incidents in Lehigh County, the Poconos; ABE issues travel advisory due to increase in early morning flights; Route 33 in Northampton Co. will close for roadwork Friday night; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Lehigh Valley News
- Lehigh Valley Business Report 2022
- LVHN health expert discusses what could be ahead as latest wave of COVID-19 wanes
- Lehigh County resident with friends and family in Ukraine speaks out amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
- Plans for new Chipotle and Starbucks move forward in Forks Twp.
- Mask mandate at Northampton County facilities may be lifted next week, McClure says
- Phillips Armstrong discusses infrastructure, COVID-19 measures at state of the county address
- Northampton County distributes another $1.5M in pandemic aid to small businesses
- Organization that operates Great Allentown Fair names new president
- Suspect in assault at Lehigh University frat house taken into custody
- A look ahead at 2022: Millions of dollars in new development projects happening this year in the Lehigh Valley
Berks Area News
- Local Red Cross needs help amid uptick in fires
- Penn State Berks sends 5 students to dance in THON
- Truancy an issue at Berks schools
- DeSales University Sophomore named national spokesperson with goal of promoting plight of bees
- GoggleWorks celebrates endowment for future of arts center
- COVID-19 drive-up testing site in Bern Twp. extended through April 2
- High school students pursue variety of projects at Albright College science center
- Rising gas prices impact local drivers
- Local colleges support Gov. Wolf's proposed Nellie Bly Scholarship Program
- Berks County welcomes 'The Mission Autism Clinic'