Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Man arrested in Cedar Beach Park shooting; Man rescued after falling into quarry; PREVIEW: The Lehigh Valley Auto Show; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Morning NETCAST for 02/23/22
Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Man arrested in Cedar Beach Park shooting; Man rescued after falling into quarry; PREVIEW: The Lehigh Valley Auto Show; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Man arrested in Cedar Beach Park shooting; Man rescued after falling into quarry; PREVIEW: The Lehigh Valley Auto Show; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Developers face impasse over Palmer Twp. apartment project
- Easton school board tables proposed policy to regulate booster clubs, PTAs
- Tucker grocery store gets zoning approval for downtown Easton
- EASD makes masks optional except on buses
- Local experts weigh in after US imposes sanctions on Russia
- Allen Twp. reviews Willow Brook Farms proposal; hearing continued until March 22
- Lehigh Valley couple welcomes twins to the world on 'Twos-Day'
- Inspiring Easton native overcomes rare brain disease and cancer, thanks to humble hero
- Liberty High School holds career fair for students
- Some Republicans hope to let voters decide whether Pa. should get out of the liquor business
Berks Area News
- Nationally recognized Albright College theater preps for next in-person show
- Reading dentist from Ukraine reacts to escalating situation
- Masks can come off in Governor Mifflin schools
- Reading School District to appoint new principal for Reading High School
- Man rescued after falling into quarry
- Coroner seeks next-of-kin for Reading man
- Reading Royals celebrate 2.22.22
- Former Olympic gold medalist to be keynote speaker at GRCA annual dinner
- Pa. Municipal League welcomes new deputy director
- Police search for person in connection to robbery at Cumru Sunoco