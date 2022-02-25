Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Freezing rain/rain ends around midday (slippery road conditions Friday morning); Coroner: 2 dead after small plane crashes in Bucks; HUD secretary, local leaders gather in Easton to address need for affordable housing; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
