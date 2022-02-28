Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Local communities flood to support Ukraine; Arrest warrant issued in connection to fatal shooting in Reading; Firefighters called to Lowhill Twp. structure fire; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Morning NETCAST for 02/28/22
69 News
Lehigh Valley News
- Embassy Bank officials invite community to share photos of service members for "Hometown Heroes" display
- Local communities show support for Ukraine through prayer, peaceful protest
- Community members, lawmakers talk crisis in Ukraine during roundtable discussion in Allentown
- Firefighters called to Lowhill Twp. structure fire
- Muhlenberg College professor weighs in on Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Bolete reopens indoor dining after two years of COVID-19 restrictions
- Students hit high notes for charity at Lehigh Valley Mall
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area
- Students in Slate Belt high school getting national recognition for having good character
- Lehigh Valley group sending help to communities in Ukraine as humanitarian situation worsens
Berks Area News
- Arrest warrant issued in connection to fatal shooting in Reading
- Reading WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday
- Food and fellowship bring community together in support of Ukraine
- Pennsylvania shifts closer to endemic phase of COVID-19
- Reading retired Congressman recalls 2014 Crimea invasion
- Berks DA: Argument quickly turned tragic in death of 2 Reading teens
- Camilo coming to Santander Arena
- Berks Commissioners warn poultry farmers of avian flu outbreak
- Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan visits Reading emergency shelter
- Cybersecurity expert warns of potential Russian cyberattacks amid Ukraine conflict