Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Police investigate shooting in Allentown; Reading police chief speaks out on gun violence; Experts say housing, rent prices in the Lehigh Valley aren't going down anytime soon; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Morning NETCAST for 03/02/22
Lehigh Valley News
- ArtsQuest announced elected, reelected board chairs for 2022
- LV Phantoms loan defenseman Ryan MacKinnon, release goalie Garrett Metcalf
- Allentown School District invites students to propose safety improvements
- Bethlehem hires firm to develop plan to address homelessness
- Muhlenberg College hosts virtual discussion on Russian invasion
- Experts say housing, rent prices in the Lehigh Valley aren't going down anytime soon
- Software developer who works on WFMZ+ app tells story of his family's escape from Ukraine
- When 'floaters' in your eyes could be a sign of a retinal tear
- 69 News Freelance Photojournalist prepares journalists in Ukraine with tips to potentially save a life
- New municipal building in Whitehall Twp. now open
Berks Area News
- Kutztown Univ. announces rare Keith Haring Fitness Park to be built on campus
- Reading police chief speaks out on gun violence
- Problem gambling: Local, state resources ready to help
- ‘Colton from Mohnton’ hopes to bring his talents to Sun-Maid
- Kutztown U professor concerned for loved ones in Ukraine
- Exeter Township officials halt Promenade municipal project
- Hope Rescue Mission serve fastnachts on Fat Tuesday
- Biden to discuss Ukraine, other topics during State of the Union address
- Reading Police Chief Speaks about shift in gun violence and the challenges in enforcing it
- Berks County man drowns after falling into pond