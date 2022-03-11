Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Deadly shooting being investigated in Reading, 2 people dead; 2 car crashes in Lehigh Co. lead to utility, electric poles being hit; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Morning NETCAST for 03/11/22
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Super Gigantic Garage Sale returns to Allentown Fairgrounds
- 2 car crashes in Lehigh Co. lead to utility, electric poles being hit
- Miracle League of Lehigh Valley holds annual gala
- Ukrainian priest recounts family's experience in their homeland at vigil at Bethlehem church
- Forks Township planners review Sullivan Trail proposal
- Boyd Theatre name to live on in new apartment building
- Honey Stinger donating product to Ukrainian refugees
- After 21 years, Nick's Diner in Allentown set to close
- Current, former employees, residents air grievances about Gracedale, while Northampton County says it's battling the same staffing crisis as other nursing homes
- Local artist painting mural at Allentown Fairgrounds in honor of Clover Hill Winery
Berks Area News
- Local actor guest stars in episode of Law and Order SVU
- Deadly shooting being investigated in Reading, 2 people dead
- MLB lockout ends; fans, local businesses excited for season ahead
- Berks man accused in Jan. 6 riots requests status conference
- Is a Pa. gas tax cut possible? How about at a federal level?
- Berks woman wanted for assault
- New member of Reading City Council resigns
- First Friday Downtown Block Parties return to City of Reading
- Berks Commissioners approve grant administration agreement with redevelopment authority
- Missing woman, baby found safe in Florida