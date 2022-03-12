Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Police: 9-year-old girl drowns in resort's pool in Carbon County; East Penn School District students get their heads shaved in support of efforts to end childhood cancer; WFMZ watches road conditions as winter weather approaches; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of blizzard-like conditions is likely late this morning and early this afternoon due to increasing winds combined with heavy snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, the eastern shores of Maryland, and Delaware. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds develop late this morning morning and continue into the afternoon. There may be a lull this evening before winds increase once again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
69 News Morning NETCAST for 03/12/22
