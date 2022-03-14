Here's a look at our top stories this morning: More than 20 fire companies respond to Berks County barn fire; New charges filed against woman accused of killing Schuylkill County jeweler; Villanova earns No. 2 seed in NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Morning NETCAST for 03/14/22
Lehigh Valley News
- Local WWII hero turns 100
- Lehigh Valley events raise money to help people of Ukraine
- Multiple crashes reported Saturday in the Lehigh Valley
- World War II veteran reflects on 100 years
- Easton PD seeks public assistance in recent shooting
- Whitehall Twp. family shares story of helping loved ones escape from fighting in Ukraine
- East Penn School District students get their heads shaved in support of efforts to end childhood cancer
Berks Area News
- Daniel Boone Homestead reopened for 2022 season
- More than 20 fire companies respond to Berks County barn fire
- War dogs honored in Monroe County
- Frystown first responder hit while assisting at scene of Bethel Twp. crash
- Berks Co. Department of Emergency Services warns drivers to avoid I78
- West Reading hosts vigil in solidarity with Ukraine
- PennDOT implementing vehicle restrictions Saturday due to winter weather