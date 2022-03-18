Here's a look at our top stories this morning: 1 person dead after driving in wrong direction on Route 422; Mont Clare man shot in arm by police after firing at officers in Montgomery Co.; Bear Creek Resort closing soon; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
Lehigh Valley News
- Updates on the 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show
- St. Luke's proposes new South Whitehall short-term stay facility
- Easton Area High School band marches in NYC Saint Patrick's Day Parade
- 'Fix a Leak Week' part of campaign aiming to teach people about environmental impact of wasted water
- Specialist at Lehigh Valley Auto Show says sales of electric vehicles likely to rise in the next few years
- Northampton County Council OKs another $1.13M in business grants as program winds down
- Gracedale had to follow federal vaccine mandate or it would have closed, McClure says
- Boy Scouts to sell Poconos camp to help fund national sex abuse settlement
- 4-day festival at SteelStacks highlights all things Irish
- Electric, hybrid cars drawing interest at Lehigh Valley Auto Show amid high gas prices
Berks Area News
- Students help to save custodian
- Investigation continues into deadly crash on Route 222
- Humane Pennsylvania holds 'St. Catty's Day' reduced adoption fee event
- Berks County's Barstool Sportsbook welcomes March Madness
- Berks restaurants celebrate St. Patrick's Day
- Health Beat: NECC, saving people from rupturing brain aneurysms
- Berks Commissioners approve tax-exempt bond financing for projects by Phoebe Berks
- Berks home collapses months after being hit by tractor-trailer
- Removal of building causes restrictions on Route 222 in Maxatawny Twp.
- 'Nobody wants a war': West Reading business owner grateful for Ukraine fundraiser support