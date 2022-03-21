Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Identities released of victim, man charged with murder in shooting at Wyomissing shopping center; UPDATE: Suspect in Easton double homicide turns himself in; Tractor-trailer rips vehicle in half during crash that killed 2 juveniles; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Morning NETCAST for 03/21/22
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- UPDATE: Suspect in Easton double homicide turns himself in
- Auto Show Day 4: Focusing on the car buyer
- Fire damages recently renovated twin home in Tamaqua
- Fire damages home in West Easton
- Main Line Fashionista highlights Spring wardrobe trends
- 4-day festival at SteelStacks highlights all things Irish
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show welcoming car lovers during weekend hours
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area
- 1 person stabbed multiple times in Allentown
- Girl in Coopersburg trying to make a difference for the people of Ukraine one bead at a time
Berks Area News
- Identities released of victim, man charged with murder in shooting at Wyomissing shopping center
- Garage goes up in flames in Robeson Twp., Berks County
- Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in domestic-related shooting at Wyomissing shopping center
- Reading non-profit renovating home for survivors of sex trafficking
- Students honored for helping janitor injured in fall
- Air Products, other companies with local ties continue operations in Russia amid Ukraine crisis
- Community celebrates the life of author John Updike on 90th birthday
- BARTA drivers share experience, lessons on 'Transit Driver Appreciation Day'
- Berks coroner's office searching for next-of-kin
- Students help to save custodian