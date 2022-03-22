Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Gov. Wolf: 'This is a very sad day for Pennsylvania' amid deaths of 2 state troopers; Man tracked wife in deadly Wyomissing shooting; Additional safety measures in place at Governor Mifflin following Brookline park shooting; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Morning NETCAST for 03/22/22
Lehigh Valley News
- BASD creates office of equity initiatives, names leadership
- Local organization that teaches life lessons through bikes says it needs some help in efforts to serve students
- AG Josh Shapiro pitches proposed tax plan as gubernatorial candidate
- Bethlehem Township establishes new environmental advisory council
- Several homeowners oppose proposed apartment complex in Allentown
- Bureaus say they will stop reporting on small-dollar medical debt in collections on credit reports
- One suspect behind bars, hunt for other(s) continues a week after Easton double fatal shooting
- Police charge 2 after armed robbery in Allentown
- Court halts certification of results in Lehigh County race amid appeal over mail-in ballots
- Kolbe Academy, nation's first Catholic recovery school, to move to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Bath
Berks Area News
- History Headlines: The Reluctant Confederate
- Death of 2 Pa. State Troopers leaves community reeling
- Gov. Wolf: 'This is a very sad day for Pennsylvania' amid deaths of 2 state troopers
- Officers cleared of charges in East Earl Township shooting
- Additional safety measures in place at Governor Mifflin following Brookline park shooting
- Man tracked wife in deadly Wyomissing shooting
- Mayor Eddie Morán to visit Reading High School
- WATCH: News conference on deaths of 2 PSP troopers
- 2 Pa. State Police troopers, pedestrian killed on I-95
- City of Reading to raise flag in solidarity with Ukraine