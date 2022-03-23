Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Woman charged with 3rd-degree murder in death of 2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian who was from Allentown; DA: All charges against Coplay man related to shots-fired incident at Cedar Beach Park withdrawn; Lehigh County DA seeks to remove Allentown constable from office; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
Lehigh Valley News
- Hellertown Area Library to resend proposal to Lower Saucon council
- Local hardware stores preparing for spring, summer amid shortage of lawn care equipment
- LVEDC CEO: Lehigh Valley experiencing 'economic renaissance'
- Allentown Police crack down on illegal use of dirt bikes, ATVs
- Money now accessible after more than $150K raised for former Lehigh University coach stuck in PayPal account for over a month
- Preview of new menu for upcoming IronPigs baseball season includes taste testing at Coca-Cola Park
- Advertising company rallies support for Ukraine with sunflower billboards across Lehigh Valley
- Local professors discuss historic nature surrounding nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court
- Lehigh County DA seeks to remove Allentown constable from office
- OraSure picks Dr. Nancy Gagliano as chief executive; search for `strategic alternatives' continues
Berks Area News
- LGBT Center of Greater Reading to open 2 new satellite locations
- Reading raises flag to stand with Ukraine, call for end to conflict
- Reading planners table proposed expansion of Villa Senior Living Community
- Antiques Roadshow returns to Keystone Villa
- Reading mayor and community leaders meet with local high school students
- Woman charged with 3rd-degree murder in death of 2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian who was from Allentown
- Reading will see minimal change to redistricting requirement
- Events at Santander Arena and Performing Arts expected to draw 8,000 to downtown Reading
- Mayor Eddie Morán to participate in campaign to fight pollution
- Carpenter boosts prices for most of its specialty alloys