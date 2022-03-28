Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Police investigate messy car crash on Emaus Ave.; Nazareth Police warn community of dangerous Orbeez TikTok challenge; Bethlehem Twp. to review Kay Builders plan for 166 homes on Farmersville Road; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Morning NETCAST for 03/28/22
69 News
Lehigh Valley News
- Police investigate messy car crash on Emaus Ave.
- Northampton County fills truck full of supplies to help Ukraine
- Fans flock to Reading for 'Battle of the Badges'
- Bethlehem Twp. to review Kay Builders plan for 166 homes on Farmersville Road
- Nazareth Police warn community of dangerous Orbeez TikTok challenge
- Family who died in Route 33 crash had lived in the Poconos for only a few months
- Fans, local companies excited as NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament comes to PPL Center in Allentown
- Levine, Wild visit Bethlehem, urge Congress to pass bills to lower medication costs
- St. Anne students in Bethlehem show support for Ukraine
- Lehigh County celebrates 1st graduate of drug treatment court
Berks Area News
- Reading church hosts spaghetti dinner to help raise money for Ukraine
- Reading community marches in support of ending gun violence
- Fans flock to Reading for 'Battle of the Badges'
- Boyertown church and museum partner for Ukraine fundraiser
- Reading High School celebrates the return of live theatre
- POLICE: 18-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in Reading
- Pasta fundraiser will support Polish-American Heritage Foundation mission to help Ukraine
- Gamers compete to win PS5 during Fortnite tourney
- Man Receives his Grandfather's purple heart 78 years later
- Person in custody after deadly Reading shooting