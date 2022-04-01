Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Fire in Hellertown leaves 2 trapped inside home; Possible tornado touches down in Pa., causing severe damage; Trooper Martin Mack III laid to rest following I-95 crash; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Morning NETCAST for 04/01/22
Lehigh Valley News
- Lebanon Police officer shot, killed in domestic dispute
- Lafayette College student passionate about social justice is having her words shared by a Nobel Peace Prize winner
- Allentown City Council benches 'responsible contractor' ordinance
- Police: Former manager stole $163K from store in North Whitehall Township
- Easton's Third Street Alliance expanding, but it needs some help
- Bethlehem Catholic invites its Hello, Dolly! cast from 50 years ago to this year's production of the same show
- Allentown holds flag raising ceremony to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility
- Visitors celebrate National Crayon Day at Crayola Experience in Easton
- Owner of The Brass Rail speaking out as iconic Allentown restaurant prepares to close its doors for good
- Allentown Health Bureau to offer 2nd booster shots to people 50 years and older
Berks Area News
- Rep. Houlahan marks milestone of $9 million returned directly to Chester and Berks families
- Berks farm welcomes 'world's cutest sheep'
- Ranch House closing its doors after 49 years
- Proposed warehouse in Cumru gets OK for tax abatement
- PHOTOS: Funeral for Trooper Martin Mack III
- Man wanted on child sex assault charges
- LVHN mammogramy truck goes to KU
- Bruce Willis' Aphasia diagnosis leads to awareness about local support group for the disorder
- Berks County accepting new rental assistance applications
- Tower Health names new president and CEO of Reading Hospital