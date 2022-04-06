Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Rita's raises money for family who lost 2 children in house fire; 5 arrested in major drug ring in southeastern Pa.; Drivers prepare for road work season in Berks as major Route 222 project begins; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News Morning NETCAST for 04/06/22
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- Pandemic spurs industrial growth in Lehigh Valley
- IronPigs fans celebrate start of the season
- Local schools receive awards in 'What's so Cool About Manufacturing' contest
- Rita's raises money for family who lost 2 children in house fire
- Bethlehem OKs study to convert Linden Street to two-way traffic
- MelVin with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the final round of AHL's Mascot madness competition
- Services set for 2 girls killed in Hellertown fire
- Support groups in Lehigh Valley, Poconos help aphasia patients with communication skills
- Lehigh County DA, lawmakers speak out after investigation finds some people dropped more than 1 ballot at drop boxes
- LVEDC says 2021 was record year for industrial, manufacturing growth
Berks Area News
- Reading police, FBI make arrest in connection with shooting
- Lansdale man shares life experiences to motivate others with autism
- Drivers prepare for road work season in Berks as major Route 222 project begins
- Larry McKenna plays at Berks Jazz Fest, continuing 7 decades of music
- Food market in Fleetwood collecting canned goods for Ukraine
- Companies taking measures to offset elevated fuel costs
- Road in Bern Twp. to close for bridge repairs
- Berks Jazz Fest continues with live performances
- Man arrested after refusing to surrender to police in Windsor Twp.
- Reading City Council appoints former councilman to vacant seat