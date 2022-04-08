Here's a look at our top stories this morning: Lebanon County DA releases investigation findings in shooting that killed officer; Lehigh Valley legislators advocating for bill they say could curb elder abuse; Friday marks opening day for R-Phils; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station will launch on Friday, with liftoff of Space X's Falcon 9 rocket and Axiom Space's Ax-1 scheduled for 11:17 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. You can watch Spa…
Lehigh Valley News
- Friday marks opening day for R-Phils
- Lower Macungie grants conditional use to apartment complex, day care, self-storage
- Northampton County Council committee discusses River Pointe despite having little oversight or authority
- Lead singer of band with ties to both Russia and Ukraine speaks out about war
- Allentown School District, teachers union reach 3-year deal
- Northampton County's McClure wants to spend $15M, go 'all in' to save Gracedale
- Lehigh Valley legislators advocating for bill they say could curb elder abuse
- Students hit the books at Easton Area High School as part of annual 'Reading Olympics' competition
- Pa. gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta speaks with 69 News
- Local attorney speaks out on what Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court means for her
Berks Area News
- Berks NAACP leaders react to Ketanji Brown Jackson decision
- 'The Art of Jazz' exhibition on display with Berks Jazz Fest
- Mimmo's Italian Restaurant hosts Berks Jazz Fest performances
- Flooding causes house to partially collapse in Union Twp.
- Reading man wanted in assault of woman in store
- New Rodale Institute, Pocono Organics research center aims to increase regenerative organic farming in Pa.
- Reading Fightin Phils prepare for opening day at FirstEnergy Stadium
- Berks community leaders react to Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation
- Golf shops feeling 'Tiger Effect' in golfer's return to Masters
- Man arrested in N.Y. in connection with Reading shooting