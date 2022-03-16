Here's a look at our top stories this afternoon: Allentown mayor, police chief seeking to beef up police department; Bethlehem's Town & Country sold for $900,000, now operating as Steel City Bowl & Brews; Business Matters - Your Preview of the 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.
69 News NETCAST for 03/16/22
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Lehigh Valley News
- City of Allentown plans to honor transgender community by raising trans flag outside City Hall
- Canalside Cup south of Easton is for sale, according to restaurant's Facebook page
- ArtsQuest announces Fem in Film Series during International Women's History Month
- St. Luke's Allentown campus undergoes renovations, moves locations
- Vigils held to push fair funding for Pa. public schools
- Bethlehem City Council votes to revitalize public spaces, replace lead service lines
- Crews haul away Checkers Drive-in restaurant in Allentown
- Nearly 100 people attend vigil for 2 killed in shooting in Easton
- Allentown mayor, police chief seeking to beef up police department
- Northampton Co. District Attorney: Police won't rest until arrest is made in double fatal shooting in Easton
Berks Area News
- Man hospitalized after possible shooting in Reading
- Crews respond to fire in Fleetwood
- Berks coroner's office looking for next of kin
- Authorities denounce gun violence after Reading park shooting
- Local wrestling community reacts to Scott Hall death
- Berks announces Earth Day events
- Teens possibly took video of fistfight leading to deadly park shooting, Berks DA says
- Pa. officials raise awareness about gender pay gap
- Fox Berkshire holds special showing to raise money for Ukraine relief effort
- Alvernia's Director for Holleran Center steps down