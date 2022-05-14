Here's a look at our top stories this morning: a person was struck by a train in Berks County; a car accident closed Route 22 in Bethlehem for several hours this morning; fire destroyed a home in Lower Saucon; Plus your local weather forecast. For more, watch 69 News or go to WFMZ.com.

Here's a look at our top stories this morning: a person was struck by a train in Berks County; a car accident closed Route 22 in Bethlehem for several hours; Plus the weather. For more go to wfmz.com 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.