Here are some of our top stories from this morning: first vaping related death confirmed in Pa.; Major drug bust in Monroe County; Oktoberfest at the SteelStacks; Easton holds 16th annual Garlicfest.
For more news, visit WFMZ.com
Here are some of our top stories from this morning: first vaping related death confirmed in Pa.; Major drug bust in Monroe County; Oktoberfest at the SteelStacks; Easton holds 16th annual Garlicfest.
For more news, visit WFMZ.com
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.