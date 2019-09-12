80 cats from hurricane-ravaged Bahamas arrive at NJ shelter
CHATHAM TWP., N.J. - More than 80 cats who survived the flooding caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas arrived in New Jersey Wednesday evening.
The flooding had killed more than 100 shelter pets.
After arriving in New Jersey, St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, a part of the Humane Rescue Alliance, took the cats to its Madison shelter. The animals will receive triage care and prepare for adoption.
