New Jersey

80 cats from hurricane-ravaged Bahamas arrive at NJ shelter

By:

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 02:25 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 02:30 PM EDT

80 cats from hurricane-ravaged Bahamas arrive at NJ shelter

CHATHAM TWP., N.J. - More than 80 cats who survived the flooding caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas arrived in New Jersey Wednesday evening.

The flooding had killed more than 100 shelter pets.

After arriving in New Jersey, St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, a part of the Humane Rescue Alliance, took the cats to its Madison shelter. The animals will receive triage care and prepare for adoption. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

73°F

Overcast

TONIGHT

  • 100%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Southeastern PA
Dog treat company shows what pups and pints can have in common

Dog treat company shows what pups and pints can have in common

Southeastern PA
Waffles and Hemingway, mini horse and goose pair, get new home

Waffles and Hemingway, mini horse and goose pair, get new home

Pennsylvania
Buy this beer and help protect the Kittatinny Ridge

Buy this beer and help protect the Kittatinny Ridge

Daily List
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel