New Jersey

Elderly woman fell asleep in her parked car, woke to find it missing

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 06:10 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 06:10 AM EDT

HAMILTON, N.J. - Police in New Jersey say a possible carjacker apparently removed a sleeping 80-year-old woman from her parked car before stealing the vehicle and leaving her in the driveway.

Hamilton police say the woman told them she'd fallen asleep in her parked car in a driveway around 9 p.m. Wednesday, but woke to find the vehicle missing at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say the woman didn't remember what happened and had a bruise and abrasion on her face.

Authorities found the empty vehicle Thursday afternoon in Trenton.

No arrest had been made as of midday Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

85°F

Few Clouds

TONIGHT

  • 20%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

Southeastern PA
If you want to adopt a miniature horse, you'll also need to adopt his best friend - a farm goose

If you want to adopt a miniature horse, you'll also need to adopt his best friend - a farm goose

69News at Sunrise
A nutrition makeover for your Labor Day picnic

A nutrition makeover for your Labor Day picnic

CNN National
Top 10 pet toxins
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Top 10 pet toxins