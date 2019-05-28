BREAKING NEWS

New Jersey

Lansdale man dies after pedestrian crash in OCNJ

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - A pedestrian crash at the Jersey Shore has taken the life of a man from Montgomery County.

Police say an SUV hit two pedestrians in Ocean City, New Jersey on Friday night.

They were crossing the street in the area of Eighth Street and Bay Avenue when they were hit, officials said.

A 47-year-old Lansdale man died of his injuries, police said. His name has not yet been released.

A 40-year-old woman who was also hit was treated and released from the hospital, officials said.

A woman from Cape May County was driving the SUV, but, so far, police have not charged her in the deadly crash.

