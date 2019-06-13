Large solar farm powering much of Six Flags in New Jersey

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 13, 2019

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 11:00 AM EDT

JACKSON TWP., N.J. - Fun is now powered by the sun at Six Flags Great Adventure.

The theme park in Ocean County, New Jersey, said its massive, 23.5-megawatt solar farm is now fully operational and providing enough power for nearly all of the park's needs.

"This project represents a giant step toward becoming a net-zero carbon facility," said John Winkler, the park's president. "Clean energy is right for the environment and our future, and we look forward to decades of environmental stewardship with our partner, KDC Solar."

KDC Solar operates the farm, which is spread across 40 acres and over three parking lots, where the solar panels double as carports.

"This groundbreaking project perfectly aligns with both Governor [Phil] Murphy and the New Jersey Senate and Assembly's support of renewable solar energy," said Alan Epstein, KDC Solar's president and CEO. "We look forward to a long, continued partnership with Six Flags Great Adventure."

Six Flags reached a settlement last year with several New Jersey environmental groups, agreeing to clear-cut 40 acres of trees rather than 90 acres under the original plan. The remaining acreage was added to a 213-acre tract that will be preserved.

Winkler said that as more technologies roll out, the park will generate enough electricity to meet all its needs and contribute to the grid.

"We are continually searching for new ways to operate more efficiently and enhance our role as good stewards of the environment," he said.

