NJ governor signs bill expanding medical marijuana program
FREEHOLD, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation to expand the state's medical marijuana program.
Murphy, a Democrat, signed the bill Tuesday.
The Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act is named after a 7-year-old boy from Howell who died last year after a fight with a brain tumor. His parents fought for easier access to cannabis to ease the pain of certain illnesses.
The Democrat-led Legislature sent Murphy the bill after failing in March to legalize recreational marijuana.
The bill makes a number of changes, including expanding the number of illnesses eligible and can authorize cannabis use. It sets up a commission to regulate the drug and increases the number of permits. It also phases out the state's 6.625% sales tax over three years.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
89°F
TONIGHT
- 40%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
- Berks 69 News
- Pennsylvania Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay
-
- Berks Patrick Manwiller | 69 News
-