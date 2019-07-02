New Jersey

NJ governor signs bill expanding medical marijuana program

FREEHOLD, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation to expand the state's medical marijuana program.

Murphy, a Democrat, signed the bill Tuesday.

The Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act is named after a 7-year-old boy from Howell who died last year after a fight with a brain tumor. His parents fought for easier access to cannabis to ease the pain of certain illnesses.

The Democrat-led Legislature sent Murphy the bill after failing in March to legalize recreational marijuana.

The bill makes a number of changes, including expanding the number of illnesses eligible and can authorize cannabis use. It sets up a commission to regulate the drug and increases the number of permits. It also phases out the state's 6.625% sales tax over three years.

