NJ's Ocean City, nearby beaches to get $32.5M widening
OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Three southern New Jersey beaches will be widened under a new contract.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday that it has hired Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Oak Brook, Illinois, to carry out periodic beach replenishment and project maintenance at the Ocean City, Sea Isle City, and Strathmere beaches.
Most of the work involves widening the beach, but in some spots, dunes, beach access points, and sand fencing will be repaired.
The contract also calls for the placement of additional sand in spots where it may be deemed necessary after a survey of the beaches. That work could push the total cost as high as $41.3 million.
