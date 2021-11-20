BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. -- "I had just left I hadn't even been gone for ten minus," said homeowner Donna Youpa.
Under ten minutes was all it took for the home Donna Youpa once knew to be destroyed.
On Friday afternoon right before Youpa got home, one woman spotted the fire coming from the home on the corner of Ohio & New Hampshire Streets in Bethlehem Township.
"I stopped there, looked in my rearview mirror and said wait a minute, there's flames coming out of that house, the window. I got on the phone to call 911," said Carolann Graybeal, a nearby resident.
Neighbors and crews frantically tried to rescue Youpa's four dogs and cat from inside the burning home. All were saved, except one.
"Unfortunately, Murphy my little one he didn't make it he had too many fumes in him and he died on the kitchen floor and they got the other ones out," said Youpa.
The dogs were transported to Harmony Animal Hospital where they remain. In the meantime, the community and nonprofit "Because of a Dog" are stepping in to help-
"We're just doing all donations through 'Because of Dog,'" said Selena Anstead, President Founder of Because of a Dog. "It's emotional enough for them to go in the home and see the devastation but then you get the cremains of your beloved pet and that just supersedes anything else."
Even during one of her toughest moments, Youpa remains grateful for the community that's around her.
"All the neighbors and everybody who knows me and knows the puppies," Youpa said. "They stopped and they were helping. I can't thank any of you enough for what you did for me."