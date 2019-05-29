 

NWS to survey storm damage after possible tornado in northern New Jersey

 

The National Weather Service will send a damage assessment team to Sussex County, New Jersey Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorms moved through the area Tuesday night and a possible tornado may have touched down near Lenape Valley Regional High School in Stanhope.

Reports around 8:30 p.m. indicated people were trapped inside the building during the storm.

The school is closed Wednesday after the building sustained structural damage.

The National Weather Service preliminary report said numerous trees and power lines were down in the area.

A team will determine whether there was a tornado and if so, how strong it was.

We will be conducting storm surveys on Wednesday for the areas near Morgantown in Berks County PA and Hopatcong in Sussex County NJ. The surveys are in relation to the severe thunderstorms that moved through the region on Tuesday evening. #PAwx #NJwx

— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) May 29, 2019

