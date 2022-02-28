Researchers are using a radio collar to track a female bear for a project.
"This particular female had been a part of the study for a number of years and there was some sort of complication and unfortunately she passed away," said Mark Naniot, Director of Rehabilitation at Wild Instincts.
The late mama bear left behind three bear cubs.
Without the help of 'Wild Instincts' the bear cubs would most likely die.
"Of course, they would perish because they are not able to fend for themselves at this point, they can barely even walk," said Naniot.
For now, the cubs are being bottle fed.
"Right now, they're a little bit older, fortunately, so their eyes have just opened and they're doing every four-hour feedings so we don't have to do anything around the clock," Naiot added.
Right now, the bears weigh 4 lbs and are living in an incubator.
Naiot says they try to minimize human contact with the cubs as much as possible.
"So the biggest thing is, they can imprint if you're not careful because we are the caregivers … we're giving them a bottle. They see us with a bottle and see us as the caregivers."
In about two weeks, the cubs will learn how to eat other foods.
"So what we do is we have a couple of different isolated rooms, we teach them how to eat out of a dish as soon as they are a little bit more coordinated," he said.
After that, Naniot says it's pretty much giving the cubs food and leaving them alone.
As the cubs grow, so will the enclosure.
"And then we have a couple outdoor enclosures that are very large, so we move them from smaller to bigger as we go."
The cubs are expected to be about 80 yo 125 lbs before they're released.
"They adjust to the wild very well. The thing is, when we do release them, they already have all their fat reserves. For the most part, they almost stop eating completely cause they already fattened up enough and all they want to do into winter sleep."