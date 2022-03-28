An 11th grader in Michigan never thought she would get so much attention for her basketball skills.
A video of her sinking a free throw went viral, because she is blind.
After a couple of taps on the backboard, Jules Hoogland takes her shot.
The crowd of studenrs from Zeeland East and West erupted in excitement.
"I was like, everyone's staring me better. Can't see them staring at me. So this is good," said Jules, a Unified Basketball Player.
Because Jules is blind, she has help on hardwood. The girl in the video behind Jules is Ally Guffey, another Unified Basketball Player.
"She's my eyes on the court, because I don't have my cane so I have to to put my trust in here to make sure she doesn't let me get hit by balls, and she guides me in the right direction," Jules said.
The two are inseparable on and off the court.
"I just make sure she is all lined up. You can put your left foot forward a bit," said Ally.
"I had never met anyone who was blind before. So I knew nothing. She put a lot of trust in me. And it just we had a lot of trial and error. But we have come very, very far. And now we're in a class together for the past two years," said Ally.
They knew each other back in middle school, but the Unified Sports Program made the two grow together almost like sisters.
"I'm really gonna miss you Ally. And I know next year, I'm gonna feel the same way," said Jules.
The program started several years ago as a chance to make friends.
"To watch the culture shift of our school community, really made a difference. And just to be able to watch how that's continued to grow. Students be accepted, students be shown that they matter and given a chance to really to prove that to the school body," said Jessie Steel, Unified Coach.
This is Ally's senior year, She's already making plans to see Jules back on the court.
"So then like for that to just be like done is like, it's hard to think about because this has been like my family for three years," said Ally.
"I think it's humbling when you realize that those goals are reality, and that those are the relationships that now exist in our campus in our community," said Nate Vande Guchte, Unified Coach.