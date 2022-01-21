A mystery is brewing in western Pennsylvania. A woman rescued an animal in need this week. Now, officials are trying to figure out what kind of animal it is.
Christina Eyth found a mysterious critter outside her home earlier this week. She said it was scared and shivering from the cold.
She thought it could be her neighbor's dog, but she wasn't sure, so she called wildlife experts for help.
They, too, aren't sure.
"I honestly cant definitively say what it is, but to air on the side of caution since they can carry rabies and since it might be a coyote, we can keep it here, get genetic testing done and go from there," stated Morgan Barron, a wildlife rehabilitator.
Experts say it will take two to four weeks to get the results of the genetic testing.
They say, based on its non-aggressive behavior, the mystery animal might be a dog.
