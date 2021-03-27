ALLENTOWN, PA -- Police are asking for information from the public following a weekend shooting in Allentown that killed one person.
Police were called to the area of North 4th and Turner Streets in Allentown just after 2:00am on Saturday where they say an adult man was found dead.
Deputy Coroner Craig Hanzl says the cause of death is a gunshot wound to the body. The death is being ruled as homicide.
Officials are asking for information from the public about the active investigation. Call the Detective Borough line at 610-437-7721.
Anonymous tips can be made using the Tip411 app on the Allentown Police website.
The investigation is ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.