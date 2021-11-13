WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. -- Members of the Wilson Area American Legion recognize the importance of visuals when learning about history.
That's why their brand new 'open concept museum' is so important.
"What we did was we put in a series of monuments of battlefield scenes for the Wilson Community and the General Community- especially a focus on the school districts and young kids to take a look. It's an open concept idea museum," said George Karelas, Lt. Col. With State Guard Association.
Six months of hard work, dedication, and some donations helped put this monument together. Saturday morning the community came out to show their support and celebrate the grand ribbon cutting. The Wilson American Legion wanted to give the community a chance to not only learn but to see accurate representations of World War One through the War on Terrorism.
"You can go up to the monuments yourself and each monument has a write up and an actual picture of the events so if you're looking at a WWII monument or a WWII depiction of something used in the battlefield. The actual depiction and what it looked like WWII will be there. This battlefield covers everything from the World War through Korea, Vietnam, and War on Terrorism which covers Iraq and Afghanistan as well," Karelas said.
Local schools and residents will now have a chance to learn about history, right in their own back yard.
"We want the community to be able to have an opportunity to come to an area, take a look."