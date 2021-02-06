NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. -- On Saturday, an annual tradition took place at the Lehigh Valley Zoo ahead of Sunday night's Big Game.
For years, some of the zoo's animals have weighed in on who will win the Super Bowl.
"Hopefully the winners are picked by our otters,” Maggie Morse, with the Lehigh Valley Zoo, said.
On the eve of the big game for the past ten years, the otters at the Lehigh Valley Zoo have made their prediction on who will take home the Lombardi Trophy.
"It's a really fun way to give our animals enrichment; something that they get every single day to help with their care and making sure they are happy and healthy here at the zoo,” Morse said.
This year's event was a little smaller and more socially distanced.
However, those who decided to come out watched as the two mammals, Naya and Luani, entered the exhibit and ran straight towards the box bearing the logo of the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I love otters. I am the biggest otter fan,” Daria Gibiser said.
The experience was a first for Gibiser, however, she plans to make this a yearly tradition.
"It's the cutest way to do it and it's just adorable. I may or may not have cried,’ she said.
"Now that I know it's a thing, and pretty much all the events that we've come to at the zoo have been awesome. And anything revolving around otters, I don't even ask if my husband wants to come, we are going,” she added.
It was also a first for Eliza Provence.
"It was very entertaining,” she said.
And as for who she's planning to root for tomorrow night:
"Probably the Chiefs. I'll go with the otters!” Provence exclaimed.
The two otters have a pretty good track record when it comes to picking the winning team.
In 2020, both chose the Kansas City Chiefs, who went on to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31 to 20.
But we'll have to wait until tomorrow night to see if their winning streak, and Kansas City's, stays alive.