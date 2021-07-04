PORTLAND, Pa. -- The sound of a band in July means only one thing.
"Firetrucks and parades," Carmine Rosa said.
There was even a special visitor from the North Pole in Portland, Northampton County.
Kids pointed at a float and shouted, "Santa Claus!"
"Drink a lot of H2O, a lot of water," Santa shouted from the float.
Wise words from the man in the big red suit. There were words of gratitude in Pottstown where a now-maskless celebration of freedom and togetherness rang out.
"It's great to be among all of the folks and see the crowd and everybody having fun, without masks, on a beautiful day," said Wendy Willette, who participated in the parade.
Area nurses and first responders got to ride on the Grand Marshal’s float, honored for their dedication to fighting Covid-19.
"We've been taking care of patients with Covid for so long and it's just nice to celebrate all the good things that have come out of it," Tina Minner said.
In Berks County, the Wyomissing parade brought out bagpipes and puppies. The Aiman family found it a perfect day to celebrate with their neighbors.
"This was really nice to have just because they didn't have it last year. It's just nice to be in the community again," Molly Aiman said.