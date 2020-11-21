PALMERTON, Pa. -- Parents and students in the Palmerton Area School District are pushing back after district leaders voted to suspend in-person learning next month due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across Carbon County.
The pushback comes amid a growing debate over whether students should be in school buildings or learning remotely.
“We’re trying to get it back to hybrid, trying to get sports back,” said Kody Kratzer, senior, student.
But as of now, the district plans to move students form a hybrid model to fully virtual beginning December 1st.
It’s also suspending winter sports practices and games district wide.
“We’re six feet apart, we have masks. Everyone is wearing a mask at all times so we’re following everything we need to. And for basketball, we also follow all the guidelines,” Kratzer said.
Parents say district leaders decided to pull the plug on in-person learning after Carbon County saw two weeks of substantial community spread.
Jason White says the move is unfair to students like his daughter and that’s why he decided to hold a protest Saturday afternoon at the Palmerton Borough Park.
“Our district should have looked at the numbers in the school themselves, not the entire county. The entire county doesn’t show what they were doing in school to protect our children from the virus,” White said.
The district is the latest in our area to move to fully virtual.
Earlier this month, the Montgomery County Board of Health voted to suspend in-person learning for two weeks due to a rise in cases and an expected surge after Thanksgiving.
However, some students in Palmerton say full virtual learning makes it difficult to learn and one-on-one attention is nearly impossible.
“It’s kind of hard to pay attention when we’re not actually in the classroom getting a hands-on experience and you like to socialize with your classmates. If you don’t go on the same days you can’t talk to them really,” Austyn White, senior, said.
While fall sports were played with modifications, the district decided to suspend winter sports for the foreseeable future due to the spread as well; a devastating blow to some seniors who wonder if they’ll ever hit the basketball court again.
“We all worked very hard, we’re all a family, we’ve all been playing with each other for a while now and the fact that they just kind of threw our senior season away, is sucks,” White said.