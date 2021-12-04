READING, Pa. -- Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. reached a record high in 2020 at 93,331.
While places were shut down during the pandemic, many went through great lengths to fuel their addictions-
"Even though liquor stores were shut down and things like that, people made a way to find alcohol, they made a way to find drugs," said Angel Barrett, Project Director of Peace and Harmony House.
Angel Barrett and her husband Wayne recognized the addiction on a local level which later became the driving force for them to open Peace and Harmony House.
"We are outpatient drug and alcohol facility that would like to take a holistic approach where we focus on mind body and soul," said Barrett.
Peace and Harmony House offers a variety of options for addicts- and even allows parents to bring their children during the process.
Barrett says being a child of an addict is something that hits home for her-
"My mother is an alcoholic, she's in recovery now, I mean it's personal," said Barrett.
The same goes for some board members at Peace and Harmony, addiction running through their families, neighbors, close friends-
"I got involved because I have family that done with drug and alcohol and it's been a severe problem in our family," said Jasmine Keys, Board President.
"I also have dealt with drug and alcohol abuse through family members and the community as well," said Tara Lemon, Secretary of the Board.
And now, they're giving back through plans tailored to their client's needs.
"I just wanted to help with the community and help people do better and be better," said Keys.
If you or someone you know is looking for outpatient drug or alcohol services, Peace and Harmony House accepts anyone ages 18-65.
Click here for more.