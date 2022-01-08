HARRISBURG, Pa. -- PennDOT is readying for potential icy conditions on Sunday with freezing rain expected to hit the region.
"We have crews that are going to be out there pre-treating area roadways that don't have residual salt from the previous storms. A lot of areas still have a lot of salt," said Sean Brown of PennDOT.
PennDOT is asking people to avoid travel if possible and they said if you have to go out to use caution and be aware of any changing conditions.
"These storms, especially ice can just be extremely treacherous for the roadways, no matter how many crews we have out there, no matter how much salt is put down and material," said Brown.
According to PennDOT, the state saw around 300 crashes last winter where aggressive driving, including speeding and careless lane changes played a role.
Drivers can check conditions before heading out by visiting 511PA.com or by downloading the 511 PA app.
"If you do have to get where you're going, you need to slow down," said Bown.
PennDOT is also reminding drivers to check emergency kits, things, like non-perishable food, water and first aid supplies. They tell us to also keep items, like medications as well as baby and pet supplies as well.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted that the state is also closely monitoring the forecast and urging people to stay updated and use caution on the roads.